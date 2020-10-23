New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Tech Mahindra on Friday posted around 5 per cent fall in consolidated profit at Rs 1,064.6 crore for September quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company had a profit of Rs 1,123.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console to Support Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+ & Other Streaming Apps.

Income increased by 2.1 per cent to Rs 9,489.3 crore during the period under review from Rs 9,286.2 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

"Our repair, rally and rise strategy has helped the company to emerge stronger, as we journey towards a post COVID-19 world. We are witnessing demand revival across multiple segments, as customers have accelerated their pace of digital transformation," MD and CEO CP Gurnani said.

Also Read | Micromax ‘In’ Series India Launch Set for November 3, 2020.

Tech Mahindra also announced the acquisition of digital enterprise technology firm Momenton and technology consulting company Tenzing.

"Tech Mahindra has acquired 100 per cent equity in both the organizations, and together they will enable digital capabilities, modern cloud-based architecture and transformation for customers in ANZ (Australia and New Zealand), specifically in Financial Services," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)