Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Mar 4 (PTI) A 13-year-old daughter of a migrant labourer was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl and her family, originally from Uttar Pradesh, have been living in a rented house in the district for the past seven years.

According to police, she was alone at home on February 10 when the accused, a resident of the same village, allegedly abducted her and took her to his house, where he raped her.

The accused later kept her in hiding at multiple locations by threatening her, police said. Her father eventually traced her to a Dera in Nawanshahr district and brought her back. Upon returning home, she informed her mother about the ordeal.

The accused's mother allegedly threatened the victim's family with dire consequences if they filed a complaint.

Chabbewal Police Station SHO, Sub-Inspector Jagjit Singh, said the accused's mother has been arrested, and efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding suspect.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigations are in progress, he added.

