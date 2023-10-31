Latest News | Teenage Girl Commits Suicide by Jumping off Terrace

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A 15-year-old girl allegedly killed herself by jumping off the terrace of a building in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Agency News PTI| Oct 31, 2023 11:34 PM IST
Latest News | Teenage Girl Commits Suicide by Jumping off Terrace

Palghar, Oct 31 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl allegedly killed herself by jumping off the terrace of a building in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was a resident of Vakipada area in Naigaon near Vasai. She jumped off the terrace of a building adjacent to her residential society on Monday evening. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her "brought dead", an official said.

No suicide note was found and the reason for taking the extreme step is not known, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

