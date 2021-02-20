Karaikal/Mayiladuthurai, Feb 20 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has assumed additionalcharge as Lt Governor of Puducherry, offered prayers at the Saneeswara temple in Karaikal district on Saturday.

She was accompanied by her husband Dr Soundarajan.

The governor was accorded ceremonial temple honours.

Karaikal district collector Arjun Sharma, senior superintendent of police Niharikha Bhatt, and other officials welcomed the governor on her arrival at Karaikal.

Earlier, the governor visited the Karaikal general hospital and inspected the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

She interacted with the hospital authorities, doctors, and paramedical staff. She also inspected a guard of honour by the Karaikal police.

Later, she proceeded to the Amirthakadeswara temple at Thirukkadaiyur in Mayiladuthurai district and offered prayers.

She participated in 'gau pooja' (cow worship).

Mayiladuthurai district collector R Lalitha, superintendent of police Srinatha and other officials welcomed the governor.

