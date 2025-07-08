New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged the Centre to ensure timely supply of allocated urea to the state to meet the ongoing kharif season demand.

During a meeting with Union Fertiliser Minister J P Nadda, the chief minister pointed out that only 3.07 lakh tonne of urea was supplied to the state between April and June as against the requirement of 5 lakh tonne for the kharif season.

"In view of the farming activity in full swing, the CM appealed to the union minister to ensure no disruption in the supply of urea," an official statement said.

Reddy also informed that 63,000 tonne of domestically-produced urea and 97,000 tonne of imported urea were to be supplied to the state in July. "But, the Centre supplied only 29,000 tonne of urea so far."

The CM also requested Nadda to enhance the quota of domestically- produced urea for Telangana and increase the number of rakes for urea supply in the wake of the reluctance of the Railways to consider the demand for more rakes, the statement said.

The state government's Sports Advisor AP Jitender Reddy, Members of Parliament Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajith Reddy, State Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Central Schemes Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal and others were also present in the meeting.

