Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI): The Telangana government and Ministry of Commerce, Thailand entered into a Memorandum of Understanding aiming to promote trade and investments between both, an official release said on Tuesday.

Telangana State Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit were virtually present during the MoU signing programme.

The MoU is to kickstart the cooperation in SMEs and startups through the business incubator and innovation ecosystem "T-Hub" and "Thaitrade.com" of Thailand with the "GlobalLinker" of Telangana

State, it said.

"Both the governments will explore the possibility of potential trade & investments in several key focus sectors, mainly involving agro-based food processing, wood processing and wood based industry," the release said.

The MoU signing ceremony is also one of the special events to celebrate the milestone of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Thailand, it added.

