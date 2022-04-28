New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings has committed USD 162.5 million (Rs 1,245 crore) in three funds owned and managed by Info Edge (India) Ltd, which owns and operates job site Naukri.com and real estate broking platform 99acres.com.

"MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, has committed to approximately 50 per cent of total corpus of each scheme in partnership with the company," Info Edge said in a stock exchange filing.

The commitment is for the Alternative Investment Funds sponsored through Smartweb Internet Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Info Ege.

Info Edge previously onboarded Temasek Holdings as an anchor for its debut venture fund in late 2020.

The Temasek arm will invest USD 50 million in the second scheme of Info Edge Venture Fund (IEVF), follow on of fund I; USD 75 million in Info Edge Capital's IE Venture Investment Fund II and USD 37.5 million in Capital 2B Fund I, which is awaiting regulatory approval.

The "remaining 50 per cent (approximately) of the contribution from the company, directly or through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is subject to shareholders' approval being sought by the company through postal ballot dated April 15, 2022, remote e-voting for which ends on May 21, 2022," Info Edge said.

The first fund, which raised around Rs 750 crore (USD 100 million), has made investments in DotPe, a payments company set up by PayU India co-founder; Qyuki, a venture co-founded by music composer AR Rahman; Fanclash, an e-sports community engagement platform, and Truemeds, a telehealth platform.

