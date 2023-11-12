Srinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Diwali was celebrated with fervour and gaiety in Kashmir on Sunday by the local Hindu population and security forces as several temples and popular landmarks were lit up to celebrate the festival of lights.

All the major temples in Srinagar City and elsewhere in the valley were illuminated to celebrate Diwali, officials said.

Bridges and buildings and other landmarks such as Polo View Market and Jhelum Bund were also lit up with fluorescent lights to mark the festival of lights, they said.

Tourists and locals also thronged the city's iconic Clock Tower to celebrate.

Hindu devotees visited temples decorated with traditional earthen lamps, while reports of security forces also celebrating the festival inside their camps were received from across the Kashmir Valley.

Most parts of the Valley rang with the sound of firecrackers bursting.

All major political parties in Kashmir, including the National Conference, PDP, People's Conference and BJP have extended their Diwali wishes.

