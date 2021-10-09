Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI): Omnichannel meat and seafood brand TenderCuts on Saturday said it has elevated long-time employees Sasikumar Kallanai, Varun Prasad Chandran and Venkkatesan R as the co-founders of the company.

According to company's founder and CEO Nishanth Chandran, the decision to elevate the employees comes in the wake of TenderCuts planning to take up rapid retail expansion across the country.

Also Read | Reserve a Spot With BioLight To Invest in Cutting-Edge Red Light Therapy Technology.

TenderCuts is strengthening its core team in line with the expansion in top 15 cities over the next 12 months. Besides, it has also planned to double headcount to 2,000 during the period, a company statement said here.

Commenting on the elevation of the three employees, Chandran said each of them brings immense knowledge and experience from different spheres to make significant changes in the company.

Also Read | Ayurcann Holdings Is Leading the Canadian Industry by Creating New Ventures.

"Their contribution has been exceptional throughout and they have played a major role in the success of the brand. We look forward to continue strong working relationship as they take up as co-founders", he added.

Sasikumar Kallanai currently serves TenderCuts as chief business officer and Varun Prasad Chandran as the Chief Technology Officer. Venkatesan was the chief operating officer, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)