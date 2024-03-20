Srinagar, Mar 20 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday apprehended a suspected terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and seized explosives among other incriminating materials from him, officials said.

The person is being questioned by police, they said.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Khurhama, Kupwara today. One suspected individual has been apprehended along with the recovery of 04xHand Grenades and other war-like stores," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on 'X'.

