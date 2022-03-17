Hyderabad, Mar 17 (PTI) A student from Telangana died in a road accident in Germany, family sources said on Thursday.

Also Read | RBI Remains Net Seller of US Dollars in January 2022; Sells USD 771 Million in Spot Market.

Amar Singh (28) was pursuing MBA in the European nation. The family had received information about his death on Wednesday evening. Amar Singh last spoke to his father on March 11 and the mishap is said to have occurred on March 13, they said. Meanwhile, TRS MLA from Achampet, Guvvala Balaraju met the family members on Thursday and assured help to them in bringing the body from Germany.

He spoke to state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao in this connection, official sources said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Two From Bihar Arrested With Charas Worth Rs 1 Crore in Goregaon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)