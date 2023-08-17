Hyderabad, Aug 17 (PTI) Two police personnel were suspended on Thursday for allegedly "assaulting" a woman who was picked up in connection with a case of public nuisance here.

According to Rachakonda police, three women were taken to the LB Nagar police station in the early hours of August 16 by a patrolling team for creating ruckus at LB Nagar X roads.

A case was registered against them under Section 290 IPC, and they were subsequently presented before the court, police said in a release.

However, family members and acquaintance of one of the women alleged that she had been assaulted by police.

In response to these allegations, D S Chauhan, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, initiated an inquiry, following which suspension orders were issued against Head Constable Shiva Shanker and Woman Constable Sumalatha for assaulting the woman, the release said.

