Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) Thalassemia and haemophilia patients in Haryana having an annual family income up to Rs 3 lakh will be entitled to a monthly disability pension of Rs 3,000.

The decision -- taken during a meeting of the state Cabinet that was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar -- is expected to benefit 2,083 patients, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the 48th Raising Day of India’s Maritime Armed Force.

The move will cost the state exchequer about Rs 7.49 crore annually.

"The Cabinet approved the inclusion of thalassemia and haemophilia diseases in the existing notification under The Haryana Divyang Pension Rules, 2016," the statement said.

Also Read | PM Modi Quotes on Mahatma Gandhi: Observe Martyrs’ Day 2024 With These Memorable Sayings by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Father of the Nation.

"This decision aims to extend disability pension benefits to such patients and will alleviate the significant financial burden faced by them," it added.

Last year, Khattar announced to include thalassemia and haemophilia patients with an annual family income up to Rs 3 lakh under the ambit of the disability pension rules.

Verification of thalassemia and haemophilia certificates will be conducted annually by the respective civil surgeon to ascertain the patient's status.

The Cabinet also approved a monthly increase of Rs 250 for 14 pension schemes being implemented by the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) department, that will become effective from January 1.

The move will benefit approximately 31.4 lakh beneficiaries under various social security schemes.

The Cabinet further approved a monthly increase for nine social security pension schemes operated under the SEWA department from Rs 2,750 to Rs 3,000, effective from January 1.

These include the Old Age Samman Allowance, Haryana Pension to Widows and Destitute Women Scheme, Haryana Disabled Persons Pension Scheme and financial assistance for Stage 3 and Stage 4 cancer patients, among others.

"In addition, financial assistance under the non-schoolgoing disabled children scheme has been increased from Rs 2,150 to Rs 2,400, financial assistance to destitute children from Rs 1,850 to Rs 2,100, financial assistance under the Kashmiri migrants scheme has been increased from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500. Apart from this, financial aid for acid attack victims (women and girls) has been revised," the statement said.

The increase in pension rates is a testament to the Haryana government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of its residents, it said.

The higher financial support aims to improve quality of life for beneficiaries across various segments of society, promoting inclusivity and social justice, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)