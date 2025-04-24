New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) State-owned THDC India on Thursday announced synchronisation of the first 250 MW unit of its pumped storage plant (PSP) in pump condenser mode at Tehri in Uttarakhand.

In pump condenser mode of operation, the turbine is used to generate electricity and simultaneously as a condenser or a heat exchanger.

THDC India is constructing a 1,000-MW (250 MW X 4 units) PSP project at Tehri.

"CMD R K Vishnoi has announced achievement towards successful commissioning of India's first variable speed 1,000 MW PSP at Tehri with the successful synchronisation of its first unit (of 250 MW) to the Indian grid in pump condenser mode," THDC India said in a statement.

The synchronisation took place on Wednesday.

With the completion of this pumped storage project, the tehri hydro power complex will have a total installed capacity of 2,400 MW.

The company is currently operating 1,000-MW Tehri HPP (hydro power project) and 400-MW Koteshwar HEP (hydro electric power).

Based in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, THDC India is a 75:25 per cent entity of the Centre-owned NTPC and government of Uttar Pradesh.

