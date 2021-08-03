New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Sleep Company on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

With an aim to elevate the sleep experience of customers across the country, the D2C (direct-to-consumer) sleep solutions brand is looking at amplifying its national presence through a slew of digital campaigns which will be headlined by Kapoor, a statement said.

His dynamic personality and active lifestyle make him the perfect fit for The Sleep Company that believes that the start to a healthy lifestyle begins with sound sleep, it added.

"If the last year and a half has taught us anything it's that we need to take care of our physical and mental wellbeing, with sleep being critical to that self-care.

"It's important for me to be able to believe in a brand first, before endorsing it and The Sleep Company is one such brand that I have full confidence in," Kapoor said.

This announcement comes after the brand's recent funding, which saw fresh capital of about Rs 13.4 crore being funneled into the start-up.

The Sleep Company founder Priyanka Salot said Kapoor's personality and lifestyle completely resonates with the firm's products.

"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with him from customer to now, the face of the brand. Our products are targeted towards the conscious buyer, those who do not want to compromise on quality and look for something that adds value to their lives.

"With this association we hope to leverage his unique brand of fun, quirk and class to further amplify The Sleep Company's unique value proposition and technology,” Salot added.

The association will begin with Anil Kapoor featuring in a slew of collaterals as well as ongoing digital campaigns. The Sleep Company will then go on to introduce the actor's distinct brand of charisma in a nationwide campaign, releasing this month, the statement said. HRS hrs

