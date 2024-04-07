Thane, Apr 7 (PTI) The authorities sunk a barge and dredging equipment in a creek and registered a case against three persons involved in illegal dredging in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, officials of the revenue department reached the Pimplas Reti Bunder at Bhiwandi on Friday evening, and saw the barge and suction pump detained by some villagers, an official said.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The equipment was allegedly being used for illegal dredging in the creek, he said.

The authorities could not pull out the barge and the suction pump valued at Rs 23 lakh, and hence they drowned them in the creek, and registered a complaint with the police, the official said.

Also Read | AMC Raising Day 2024: Army Medical Corps Celebrates 260th Raising Day as They Live Up To The Corps Motto.

A case under section 379 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Land Revenue Code was registered against Sab Ajgar Sheikh (32), Rafu Bashir Sheikh (25), and Kalu Minazar Sheikh (19).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)