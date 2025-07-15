Udupi (Karnataka) Jul 15 (PTI) Three fishermen went missing after a fishing boat allegedly capsized near Gangolli harbour off the Udupi coast on Tuesday morning, police said.

The boat, which had ventured into the Arabian Sea from the Gangolli fishing port, overturned due to strong waves, they added.

While some crew members managed to swim to safety, three remain untraceable, police further said.

"A search operation involving the coastal police, local fishermen, and the Coast Guard is underway," a senior official from the Udupi district administration said, adding that rough sea conditions were hampering the rescue efforts.

The identities of the missing fishermen are yet to be officially confirmed.

District officials and representatives from the fisheries department visited the site and said all necessary steps were being taken to trace the missing men.

Additional help from specialised marine units or the NDRF may be sought if required.

The incident has led to renewed calls from local fishing communities for stricter enforcement of weather advisories and improved early warning systems during the monsoon season.

