Thane, Dec 14 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for alleged involvement in a house breaking theft in Kashimira area of Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The HBT took place on December 8 and items worth Rs 8.06 lakh were stolen, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale said.

"After checking CCTV footage and working on technical inputs, we arrested Shamim Harun Shah, his mother Saidunnisa and Salim Harun Shah. All the stolen items have been recovered. Shamim has three cases against his name," he added.

