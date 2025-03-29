New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three men accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man to death with a knife while attempting to snatch his backpack in Delhi's Subhash Place area, an official said on Saturday.

The apprehended accused were identified as Rohit alias Nimaj (22), Arun alias Labbu (22), and Vikas alias Fauji (28), from residents of Shakurpur, he said.

A PCR call was received on March 26 at Subhash Place police station from Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital regarding an unidentified man who was brought dead. He was later identified as Shoban Mohammad, a native of Bhihar's Bhagalpur, he added.

An eyewitness informed the police that three men had attacked Mohammad with a knife while attempting to snatch his backpack, a police officer said.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 3(5) (general explanations), he said.

Analysing CCTV footage led to the identification of the three accused and they were arrested, he added.

The police recovered the victim's stolen Aadhaar card, PAN card, and a blood-stained sharp-edged dagger used in the crime, the officer further said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Further investigations revealed that the three were habitual offenders with prior involvement in 17 criminal cases, including robbery, snatching, Arms Act violations, and gambling-related offenses, police said.

Rohit was previously involved in 15 cases of robbery, snatching, and violations under the Arms Act, Excise Act, and Gambling Act. Arun and Vikas had one prior case of robbery each, they added.

