Alibaug, Mar 12 (PTI) Police seized a country-made pistol and arrested three men near Karjat in Raigad district of Maharashtra for trying to sell the firearm, an official said.

Police also seized two bullets and a motorcycle.

A case was registered under the Arms Act at Karjat police station, the official said.

