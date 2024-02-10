Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu on Saturday cancelled a set of three land mutations that were attested in a fraudulent manner, contrary to the provisions of government guidelines, an official spokesman said.

The mutations were related to land in Dhami village in Nagrota tehsil, where ownership rights were conferred to three people under the government order of 1965, which was meant for the rehabilitation of displaced families of 1947, 1965 and 1971, the spokesman said.

Also Read | UP Police Admit Card 2024: UPPRPB to Release Hall Ticket on February 13, Know How to Download at uppbpb.gov.in.

Quoting an order issued by Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the spokesman said the parties who were accorded the ownership rights were summoned for a hearing, but they failed to appear.

After careful scrutiny of the revenue records and examination of the report submitted by the Tehsildar, the DM concluded that the impugned mutations were illegal and fraudulent, and thus cancelled, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Aadhaar Card Update Last Date: Final Deadline To Update Aadhaar Ends on March 14, Check Details.

He said the Nagrota tehsildar was directed to correct the relevant records and submit an action taken report within two days.

He was also asked to share the names of the delinquent officials who entered the impugned mutations in an illegal manner for further necessary action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)