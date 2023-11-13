Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) Three men allegedly posing as policemen robbed a shopowner of jewellery worth Rs 1.89 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the victim was travelling on a two-wheeler with his wife on Sunday afternoon when he was accosted by two men who claimed to be policemen.

Also Read | Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 45 Constable Posts Under Sports Quota, Apply Online at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

The duo allegedly warned the victim that there was some inspection underway, and people were advised not to wear jewellery, an official said.

The victim was asked to remove his jewellery, place it on a paper and put it in his pocket. As he was putting away the valuables, another accused arrived at the scene, causing a distraction and allowing the duo to replace the paper containing the valuables, he said.

Also Read | Ryan Gosling Birthday: From The Notebook to La La Land - Top 15 Movies of Barbie's Ken You Must Definitely Watch!.

In this manner, the trio decamped with jewellery worth Rs 1.89 lakh, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)