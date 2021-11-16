Erode, Nov 16 (PTI): A 60-year-old widow, her elder daughter (30) and granddaughter, aged nine, allegedly committed suicide at Vettupalayam village in the district on Tuesday, police said.

They took the extreme step as they were reportedly frustrated that the 28-year-old younger daughter had left home a couple of days back without informing them and did not return, police said.

On Tuesday morning, neighours informed police about the doors of their home remaining bolted from the inside, following which they rushed there, broke it open and found all the three hanging in different rooms.

