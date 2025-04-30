Moradabad (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and as many were injured after their speeding car rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 3 am near Ratupura village on the Thakurdwara-Bijnor Road when the family was returning from a marriage function, they said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Chairman: Who Will Head 8th CPC? Who Are the Members of the New Pay Commission? As Appointment Process Starts, Here's What We Know So Far.

According to police sources, the car with six passengers rammed into a parked tractor-trolley at an estimated speed of 100 kmph.

The vehicle was completely crushed on the driver's side, and the collision was so intense that the bodies of the deceased were found smashed and stuck to the seats, police said.

Also Read | Who Was the Chairman of 7th Pay Commission? How Many Members Were in 7th CPC? As Govt Begins Process To Form 8th Pay Commission, Here's All You Need To Know About Previous Panel.

The deceased have been identified as Kaviraj (36), his wife Manju (34), and their daughter Aradhaya (11), all residents of Fina village in Bijnor district.

The injured — Tashu (18), Lakshay (12) and another unidentified person — were rushed to a private hospital in Kashipur by locals.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akash Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the condition of the injured is stable. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)