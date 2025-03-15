Sultanpur (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Three people died and 10 injured in four motorcycle accidents across Sultanpur district on Holi, police said on Saturday.

One incident took place at Haraura Bazaar under the jurisdiction of Dhanpatganj police station at around 8 pm on Friday. Two bikes collided head-on, killing Himanshu (24), a resident of Dhamdhara, on the spot, and injuring two others, police said.

A second head-on collision took place near Sahajoura under the Baldirai police station limits. Rasulpur residents Luv Kush and Nitin were critically injured and referred to the Government Medical College, they said.

Another accident occurred at a turn on Sultanpur-Haliapur road under the Baldirai police station area.

Police said eight youths were riding on two motorcycles, wearing Holi colours and in an inebriated state. In the head-on collision, Chandigarh resident Suresh Kumar Raidas (40) died during treatment at the medical college, while Dharmendra Kumar, Antim Kumar, Vishal, Jitendra, Ajay and Ankit were injured.

In the final incident, Mulayam Yadav (32) died when his bike collided with an unidentified vehicle at Ravaniya Purba intersection under the Kudwar police station limits.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, Akhand Pratap Singh said the bodies of all the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

