Dindigul (TN), Oct 1 (PTI) Three of a family were electrocuted at a village in this district on Friday, police said.

The victims were a daily wage labourer and his two teenaged sons and the incident occurred near Chinnalapatti in the district, police said.

Also Read | UPSC CDS II Result 2020 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at upsc.gov.in.

Tirupati was drying his clothes when when he came into contact with a live wire. Hearing his screams, his sons went to his rescue, but they were also electrocuted, police added.

Two other persons who tried to save the victims suffered injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital here, officials added.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 To Go Live at Midnight for Plus Members, Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)