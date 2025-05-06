Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu), May 6 (PTI) Three Vedic students drowned in a temple tank here on Tuesday, officials said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a statement, condoled the deaths of R Veeraraghavan (24), S Venkatraman (17), and M Hariharan (16).

Also Read | CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: NTA Releases Final Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Courses at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, Know Steps To Download.

The students were undergoing Vedic training in nearby Chennai and drowned in the Veeraraghava Perumal Temple tank while attempting to take a bath.

Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the victims, the statement added.

Also Read | Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 07: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Open? Will Autos, Trains, Buses and Flights Operate Normally? Is Power Cut Likely? All FAQs Answered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)