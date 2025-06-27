Amaravati, Jun 27 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across several regions of Andhra Pradesh over the next five days.

According to the IMD, isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema are likely to experience gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.

“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated locations across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema during the forecast period,” said a press release.

The weather activity is expected to intensify from June 28 to July 1, with strong surface winds particularly affecting SCAP and Rayalaseema. Coastal belts may also witness brief periods of heightened wind speeds.

Meanwhile, the Met Department observed that a low-pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal has become less marked, indicating a shift in prevailing synoptic conditions.

Additionally, a trough extending from the southeast Arabian Sea to Odisha, located between 4.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level, has merged with the weakened system, contributing to atmospheric instability.

The Met Department also stated that lower tropospheric southwesterly and westerly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, which are expected to enhance moisture inflow and support convective activity.

