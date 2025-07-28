Hyderabad, Jul 28 (PTI) A tiger cub was spotted at a locality near the Golconda Fort here on the city outskirts on Monday, police said.

A person saw the cub in the morning going towards the Musi river at the Army area, which is relatively less populated and informed the police. The area is close to Golconda Fort.

A tiger cub was reportedly found recently at Manchirevula, also near the Golconda Fort, and it is believed to be the same animal, they said.

The forest department has set up traps to capture the cub, police added.

