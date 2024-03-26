Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) A tigress was found dead in Mohammadi range under the south Kheri forest division here, an official said on Tuesday.

Sanjay Biswal, divisional officer, south Kheri forest division, told reporters that the tigress was found dead on Monday.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

All its vital organs were found intact, he said.

An autopsy would be carried out to ascertain the cause of the death as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)