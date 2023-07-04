Chennai, Jul 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu would hold its annual outreach event in all industrial parks of State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd every year, aimed at addressing the issues faced by the industry, the government has said.

The first-ever annual SIPCOT BizBuddy Outreach programme was held at neighbouring Oragadam in the presence of Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa on Monday.

A brainchild of Rajaa, the SIPCOT BizBuddy Outreach is undertaken by SIPCOT and the department of industries to address the needs and concerns of the industry.

It has been planned to conduct annual SIPCOT BizBuddy Outreach events at all industrial parks of SIPCOT, an official release said.

Representatives of all the establishments in the industrial parks would be invited to share their ideas and challenges with the officials of SIPCOT and the industries department.

"The idea behind the programme is to listen to the industry, and address your concerns in the best way possible. We want to assure you that we intend to stand by you and help you solve any issues you may face," Rajaa said.

"We want your honest feedback. We are also very keen on taking your inputs on how to improve policies and infrastructure in your respective parks," he said.

During the first Outreach event, more than 250 industry leaders took part. The Minister after hearing the ideas put forth by the representatives of the companies promised to look at upgrading the infrastructure, enhancing internet connectivity, building new convention centres, and dormitories among others.

