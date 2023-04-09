Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday extended their Easter greetings.

"On the auspicious occasion of #Easter, I extend my heartiest greetings & best wishes to the people & urge to reaffirm ourselves to Jesus Christ's message of kindness, compassion, inclusivity and forgiveness in the making of a harmonious world," a Raj Bhavan tweet quoted the Governor as saying.

In his greetings, Stalin hailed Lord Jesus as a symbol of compassion.

"Let us take a vow on this day to ensure a society of brotherhood and unity," he said in a statement.

AIADMK general secretary and state Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami also extended his Easter greetings.

