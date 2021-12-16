Coimbatore, Dec 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister, M P Saminathan has been admitted to a private hospital here with Coronavirus infection.

Being asymptomatic and double vaccinated, Saminathan, who was admitted on Wednesday, is fast recovering, hospital sources said.

He had come to the hospital for check up, after his PSO tested positive, they said.

