Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government will take up excavations at seven archaeological sites including commencing the eighth phase of excavation at Keeladi from February, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Also Read | Vivo Y75 5G India Launch & Key Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

About Rs 5 crore has been allotted for the excavation which will be carried out till September.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: AAP, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena Fared Poorly in Previous Goa Polls, Says Election Data.

Accordingly, digging will begin from the first week of February for the eighth phase of excavation at Keeladi archeological site (Konthagai, Agaram and Manalur) in Sivaganga district, third phase at Sivakalai in Thoothukudi district, second phase in Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur and Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri, first phase at Vembakkottai in Virudhunagar, Thulukkarpatti in Tirunelveli and Perumbalai in Dharmapuri district, a release from the government said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)