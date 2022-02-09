Coimbatore, Feb 9 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Wednesday released 17 crop varieties for the farmers of Tamil Nadu to help them increase farm produce.

The 52nd State Variety Release Committee, under the chairmanship of Agricultural Production Commissioner and Secretary to the Government C. Samayamoorthy, recommended the crop varieties for adoption, said TNAU Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr S K Krishnamurthy.

The varieties are suitable to different agro-climatic zones and meet the demand of farmers. The farmers are requested to cultivate the varieties and reap the benefits, he said in a press release.

