New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) With the easing of lockdown in most states and rise in the traffic movement on the highways, toll collection in June 2021 increased to Rs 2,576.28 crore, 21 per cent higher than Rs 2,125.16 crore collected in May this year, NHAI said on Friday.

National Highway Authority of India in a statement said toll collection across the country through FASTag touched Rs 103.54 crore, with 63.09 lakh transactions on July 1, 2021.

Electronic toll collection through FASTag is operational at 780 active toll plazas across the country, it added.

According to NHAI, with around 3.48 crore users, FASTag penetration across the country is at around 96 per cent and many toll plazas having 99 per cent penetration.

As per an estimate, FASTag will save around Rs 20,000 crore per year on fuel, which will save precious foreign exchange and help the environment as well, the statement said.

NHAI noted that the constant growth and adoption of FASTag by the highway users have reduced the waiting time at NH Fee Plazas significantly.

