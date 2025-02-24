New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Torrent Power on Monday said its arm Torrent Green Energy (TGEPL) has incorporated Torrent Urja 32 Pvt Ltd (TU32) for generating electricity from renewable energy.

TU32 was incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on February 12, 2025 and is yet to commence its business operations, a regulatory filing said.

The authorized as well as paid up share capital of the TU32 stood at Rs 5 lakh. PTI KKS TRB

