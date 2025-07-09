New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Tata Power Skill Development Institute, an initiative of Tata Power on Wednesday launched a centre in the national capital to skill professionals in the solar energy sector.

The centre was inaugurated by Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha.

Green Energy Skill Centre will impart training in renewable energy technologies, viz solar PV systems, including installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance, energy storage, pumped hydro storage, and electrical safety to prepare a future-ready green energy workforce for the country's energy transition.

By aligning its training offerings with national priorities like the PM Surya Ghar Yojana under MNRE's skilling framework, Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI) showcases dual excellence, supporting India's mission of sustainable development, along with positioning itself as an institute of excellence, being the first choice for training and skill development.

TPSDI has trained over 3.43 lakh people, clocking 1.3 million person-days, including more than 50,000 beneficiaries from affirmative action groups and over 18,000 women in the last decade.

