New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The initial public offering (IPO) of Tracxn Technologies was subscribed two times at the close of the offer on Wednesday.

The Rs 309-crore IPO received bids for 4.27 crore shares against 2.12 crore shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 4.87 times and the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.66 times subscription.

The quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 80 per cent.

The IPO of up to 3,86,72,208 equity shares had a price range of Rs 75-80 a share.

On Friday, market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies said it has raised a little more than Rs 139 crore from anchor investors.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company operates on a Software as a Service (SaaS) model and is among the leading market intelligence providers for private company data.

Tracxn was launched in 2015 by Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal who have had their stints as venture capitalists at Sequoia and Accel Partners, respectively.

IIFL Securities was the manager to the offer.

