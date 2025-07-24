New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The India-Uk trade deal will pave the way for collaborations in bulk drug imports, contract research and manufacturing segment, and bolster joint research, Pharmexcil said on Thursday.

In a statement, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) Chairman Namit Joshi said the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) marks a pivotal milestone in economic cooperation, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.

With India's pharmaceutical exports to the UK reaching USD 914 million in FY24, the agreement strengthens supply chains, enhances access to affordable medicines, and drives foreign direct investment (FDI), he stated.

This partnership paves the way for collaborations in bulk drug imports, CDMO, and joint research, empowering India's competitive edge and promoting global partnerships, Joshi said.

Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said the trade deal will open up trade and economic opportunities between the two countries.

As per the indications, the pharma sector will have opportunities to supply affordable and quality assured medicine, contributing to better patient care in the UK, he added.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the world's third-largest by volume and 14th largest in terms of value.

Indian pharmaceutical exports rose 10 per cent year-on-year to USD 30.5 billion in FY2024-25.

