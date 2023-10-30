New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) At least 200 people demanding a law on population control blocked the National Highways 9 and 24 at the Ghazipur border on Sunday, police said.

Due to the sit-in launched by the protesters on the Ghaziabad side of the border, the traffic from both sides ---- Delhi and Uttar Pradesh -- remained affected till late night, they added.

The Delhi police issued an alert stating both carriageways were affected at UP Gate, Ghazipur Border and Murga Mandi due to the protest.

"Please use elevated road of NH-9 and NH-24 and avoid under flyover road for Delhi-Ghaziabad journey till October 30," the alert said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)