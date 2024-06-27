Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) A truck driver along with three others attacked traffic policemen on Thursday, injuring two in the Kotputli Behror district of Rajasthan, officials said.

Kotputli Behror Superintendent of Police (SP) Vandita Rana said that an argument broke out between the police personnel and the truck driver, Yusuf Khan (26) over a challan for driving in the wrong direction.

However, the argument turned violent and Khan along with three others attacked traffic constables Chote Lal and Kishan Lal in the Pragpura police station area, SP said. Chote Lal suffered a head injury and Kishan Lal was injured on his hand, she said.

A case was registered under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The four accused in the case were arrested, she added.

