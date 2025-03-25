Gurugram, Mar 25 (PTI) Vehicular movement will be restricted on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on NH-48 for six hours from Wednesday midnight due to the construction of a foot overbridge, according to the Gurugram Traffic Police advisory.

The construction will be undertaken near Narsinghpur from Wednesday midnight until 6 am on Thursday, the advisory issued on Tuesday stated.

The traffic going from Delhi to Jaipur will be rerouted from Hero Honda Chowk and will again join NH-48 road via Southern Peripheral Road (SPR)-Dwarka Road after a right turn from Vatika Chowk's traffic light, read the advisory.

Vehicles from Jaipur will have to take the Dwarka Expressway after the Kherki Daula toll plaza, then use SPR Road after making a U-turn at Elan Chowk. From there, they will have to turn left at Vatika Chowk's traffic light and continue via Gurugram Rajiv Chowk, it added.

