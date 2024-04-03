New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The DMRC on Wednesday said the speed of trains on the Yellow Line that was decreased to 20 kilometres per hour between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur has been revised to 25 kilometres per hour.

The line runs between Millennium City Centre in Gurugram and Samaypur Badli.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said that a temporary speed restriction of 20 kilometres per hour had been imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur due to the construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor under its Phase 4 plan.

This may cause a slight delay in services, it had said.

"Taking into consideration the issue of passenger convenience, the speed restriction imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur has now been revised to 25 kilometres per hour. The speed is being regulated because of tunnelling work below this section on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor," the DMRC said in a post on X.

"Necessary announcements are being made inside the system and the movement of trains has been regulated accordingly to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the commuters," it added.

Construction of the tunnel along the stretch will affect train movement between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur till April 30. If required, it might be extended, a senior DMRC official had said.

