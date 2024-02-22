New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Three-day travel and tourism show SATTE 2024 started in Greater Noida on Thursday, an industry statement said.

SATTE (South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange) offers a platform to domestic and international buyers and professionals from across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry to showcase their products and exchange ideas.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

Over 1,500 exhibitors are participating in the show, Abhay Sinha, Director General, SEPC (Services Export Promotion Council) said, adding that the travel and tourism market in the country is expected to generate a revenue of USD 23.72 billion in 2024.

He said that the country's services exports are growing at a healthy rate.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)