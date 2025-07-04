New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Shares of Tata group firm Trent on Friday faced heavy selling pressure, tumbling nearly 12 per cent.

The stock tanked 11.93 per cent to settle at Rs 5,448.65 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 12.30 per cent to Rs 5,425.

At the NSE, it fell 11.87 per cent to Rs 5,456.

The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

The company's market valuation also eroded Rs 26,226.08 crore to Rs 1,93,692.68 crore in line with weak trend in its stock price.

"At its AGM, Trent disappointed on near-term growth expectations in its core fashion business, which is expected to deliver 20 per cent growth in Q1FY26E, sharply down from its five-year CAGR of 35 per cent (FY20-25). Management reaffirmed their aspiration of 25 per cent-plus growth for the coming few years, but the current run rate falls short of it," according to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

