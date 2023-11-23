New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Several BJP members on Thursday paid tributes to former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg on his birth anniversary and recalled his contributions to society.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Garg biggest assets were his simplicity and hardwork.

VHP working president Alok Kumar highlighted Garg's contribution towards cleanliness and sanitation in Delhi, while Mahant Naval Kishor Das noted his work towards establishing the 'Dharm Yatra Mahasangh". PTI CORR

