Lucknow, Mar 2 (PTI) A Hindu organisation carrying out a yatra that aims to preserve religious places and connect youngsters with Sanatan culture will halt in Lucknow on Monday.

A 'Bhagva Trishul Yatra' is being taken taken out by the 'Antarrashtriya Mandir Prabandhak Parishad' (International Temple Management Council), an office bearer of the body said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Rajesh Yadav, its national executive president, said a campaign has been started to tie 120 temples, including 12 temples abroad, in one thread.

"With the aim of reviving the Sanatan culture and connecting the young generation with the Indian heritage, 'Bhagwa Trishul Yatra' is being taken out... its aim is not only to preserve religious places, but also to connect the youth with the campaign of Sanatan culture, Indian history and modernisation of temples," Yadav said.

