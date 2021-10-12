New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched the New Street Scrambler in India priced at Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike comes with a 900cc engine, which generates 65 PS of power.

Other features include three riding modes (road, rain and off-road), torque-assist clutch, distinctive LED rear light, USB charger and immobiliser.

The bike can be personalised with the help of 120 genuine accessories, Triumph Motorcycles said in a statement.

