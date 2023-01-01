Satna, Jan 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in a hotel in Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after a gas cylinder exploded, though no one was injured in the incident, a police official said.

The hotel is situated near Chandni Talkies and the sound of the blast, which took place at 11am, and the resultant fire was heard and seen from a long distance, Kotwali police station inspector Satyendra Mohan Upadhyay told PTI.

"Those at the hotel managed to come out safely. The blaze was doused some time later after three fire engines were deployed. The owners of the hotel have claimed they have suffered losses of Rs 3 lakh as several items were gutted," he added.

